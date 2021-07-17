Heat advisory in effect for Saturday with temps in the mid-90s

Saturday will be very hot and humid with highs in the low to mid-90s!

We have a heat advisory in effect for DC as Heat index values will reach up to 107 degrees in the afternoon.

An approaching cold front will kick off scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and damaging winds.

Sunday looks to be drier with highs in the upper 80’s.