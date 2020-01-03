Grab the rain gear! A soggy first Friday of 2020 expected for much of DC region

Grab the rain gear! A soggy start to the first Friday of this brand new decade as rain moved in overnight. Fortunately temperatures are well above freezing so no concern for any ice.

The rain tapers off or falls as drizzle for the midday hours before another round of rain arrives in time for the evening commute. It will be quite mild again for January with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and maybe some low 60s through central Virginia.

Keep the umbrellas handy if you have Friday night plans. Off and on showers linger into the night and continue for part of Saturday.

