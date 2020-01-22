Frigid morning, afternoon sunshine Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s

The winter chill continues this bright Wednesday morning with cold temperatures ranging from 18 to 25 degrees.

Abundant sunshine and light winds help ease the afternoon temperatures up and over 40 degrees making it a bit warmer than Tuesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we're falling back into the mid-20s overnight so keep those warm coats handy.

Looking ahead, we expect temperatures to continue to slowly warm to near 50 by the end of the work week. Our next storm approaches late Friday through much of Saturday and continues to trend toward rain for much of the D.C. metro.

Any potential for frozen precipitation remains well north and west in higher elevations. We will keep you ahead of any updates to the weekend forecast.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5