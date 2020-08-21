Friday evening showers; heat returns over weekend

As we finish up this work week the forecast becomes a bit more unsettled heading into the weekend, says FOX 5’s Sue Palka.

For starters, we will see more clouds Friday and a bit of an uptick in humidity. Temperatures are also a few degrees warmer topping out in the low to mid 80s.

As the day goes on chances for showers will increase especially for areas south of Interstate 66. Most of the area looks to stay dry through late afternoon into the evening.

If you have Friday night plans, keep an eye on radar especially across the Virginia suburbs where first showers then some moderate rain may be possible. Some of those showers may linger overnight into Saturday morning.

Over the weekend we expect to warm up into the mid and upper-80s, and we may have to dodge a few thunderstorms.

Two tropical systems are also being closely monitored over the weekend as they both could potentially impact the Gulf Coast states early next week.

