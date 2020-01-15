Foggy Wednesday morning, mild afternoon; cold temps return late week ahead of Saturday winter weather

After we burn off the morning fog get ready to enjoy the return of at least partly sunny skies and another "mild for January" afternoon.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says early temperatures are chilly in the mid-30s to low-40s but by midday we climb into the mid and upper-50s.

Soak up the sun and warmth as we are flipping back to typical January cold as early as Friday and that cold air will be preceded by strong winds Thursday that may gust close to 40 mph at times.

We're also watching Saturday for a potential messy mix of snow changing to chilly rain. Keep that FOX 5 Weather App handy for updated info!

