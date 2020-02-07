Fog, rain and gusty winds Friday; chilly weekend with flurries possible Sunday

The morning commute could be quite challenging Friday as powerful winds develop as the storm that brought all day rain yesterday is intensifying as it moves away.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says there's even the possibility of hearing an early morning rumble of thunder as this storm deepens.

Any rain ends by mid-morning but those gusts may approach 40 to 50 mph into the afternoon which could bring down trees and limbs. If possible, secure any loose objects around your home.

The temperatures are mild in the morning but will drop through the 40s this afternoon. We head for the 30s tonight and winds should decrease through the evening.

