Fall feel Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s
WASHINGTON - A chilly start as we get a preview of fall Tuesday across the D.C. region.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says clear and sunny skies with a mild breeze will bring us temperatures in the low 70s.
Looking ahead, mostly dry skies into the end of the week and a cool weekend.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Advertisement
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: