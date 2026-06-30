Extreme Heat Watch, Heat Advisory issued as dangerous conditions grip the DMV

The Brief Dangerously hot conditions expected across Washington, D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia through the holiday weekend. Heat Advisory Wednesday with heat index values up to 106 degrees. Extreme Heat Watch Thursday and Friday with heat index values possibly reaching 112 degrees.



Dangerously hot conditions with extreme heat index values are expected across Washington, D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia from Wednesday through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and an Extreme Heat Watch from Thursday morning through Friday evening for D.C. and portions of central, north‑central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, as well as central, northern and northwest Virginia.

For Wednesday’s Heat Advisory, heat index values could reach 106 degrees. Under the Extreme Heat Watch, heat index values may climb to 112 degrees, creating life‑threatening conditions.

The Weather Service warns that heat‑related illnesses increase significantly during periods of extreme heat and high humidity. Hot temperatures combined with high humidity can quickly lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Residents in these areas are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air‑conditioned spaces, avoid direct sun and check on relatives and neighbors. When outdoors, wear lightweight, loose‑fitting clothing and limit strenuous activity to early morning or evening hours. Take action immediately if symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke appear.

For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air‑conditioned areas. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. Heat stroke is a medical emergency - call 911.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Tuesday will be hot but not as severe as what’s ahead. Temperatures are expected to reach around 90 degrees with sunny, humid conditions.

The holiday weekend may also bring pop‑up storms late Friday and again on the Fourth of July, potentially affecting outdoor plans and fireworks events.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Extreme Heat Watch, Heat Advisories issued as dangerous conditions grip the DMV