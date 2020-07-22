Extreme heat continues Wednesday; severe afternoon storms possible

Another hot and humid day with extreme temperatures in the upper-90s as the sweltering heat continues Wednesday along with the threat of storms later this afternoon.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says Heat Advisories have been extended from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for much of the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metro areas. The heat index – a gauge of how hot it feels outside based on the temperature and humidity – will make it feel like it is closer to 105 degrees Wednesday, Mike says.

Afternoon storms -- some of which could be severe -- could move into the Interstate 95 corridor sometime around 4 p.m.

Temperatures in the 90s are in the forecast into next week with highs close to 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

