Early storms clear Wednesday as temperatures warm up close to 80 degrees

Scattered overnight and early morning showers and thunderstorms have some of us waking up to wet roads and lingering clouds. FOX 5’s Sue Palka says sun will soon make an appearance though and temperatures will soar later Wednesday!

Early this morning we are already in the upper-50s and today is expected to be the warmest day of the week as we top out in the upper-70s. Plenty of sun anticipated through the afternoon, but we also can’t rule out a stray shower or storm.

Skies are partly cloudy into the evening and temperatures head for the low-50s overnight.

