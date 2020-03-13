Dry, sunny and warm Friday afternoon with highs in the 70s

Overnight rain has largely pushed east Friday morning and any lingering showers will quickly exit after 7 a.m. as gusty breezes from the west will dry up the clouds.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says gusts may approach 30 mph as the day goes on and that will send temperatures soaring from the 50s this morning to the mid-70s this afternoon for D.C. and points south.

Expect mid-60s north across Maryland with plenty of sunshine across the entire D.C. area. -- get outside and enjoy it!

Its chilly overnight as temperatures drop between 35-40 degrees. We also take a step back from the early spring warmth this weekend as pm temperatures remain in the 50s.