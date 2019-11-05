Dry skies, mild afternoon temperatures Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s

We are waking up to a bit more cloud cover Tuesday with cool -- but not cold -- temperatures ranging from 40 to 48 degrees.

FOX 5’s Sue Plaka says should be a comfortable afternoon under partly sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the low to mid-60s. There's a chance that the beaches could see some showers today but dry elsewhere.

Looking ahead, November looks to deliver two substantial deliveries of December-like cold air later this week and early next week.

We will keep a watchful eye on a Thursday night cold front for the potential for mountain snow.

Temperatures behind that front on Friday will top out in the 40s! Brrr!!

Early next week a second blast of cold air will likely produce even colder temperatures for our area so we will keep you ahead of it. Soak up today's comparatively mild air while you can!

