FOX 5 DC hosting DC Democratic mayoral primary debate with Georgetown University

The Brief FOX 5 DC is hosting a televised debate for the D.C. Democratic mayoral primary election with Georgetown University. The debate will be at 7 p.m. on May 18, and will be broadcast on FOX 5, and streamed online on FOX LOCAL and GU Politics. FOX 5's Jim Lokay and Katie Barlow will moderate the debate alongside GU Politics Executive Director Mo Elleithee.



FOX 5 DC and Georgetown University announced on Thursday they will be hosting a televised debate for D.C.'s upcoming Democratic mayoral primary election.

DC Democratic Mayoral primary debate

What we know:

The debate will be held at Georgetown's McCourt School of Public Policy on Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

"There’s no question that the District of Columbia is facing some pretty big issues in some pretty extraordinary times," said Mo Elleithee, Executive Director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service. "With the first open seat in 20 years, this debate will give voters an opportunity to hear the Democratic candidates contrast their different visions for the future of the District. We are thrilled to partner with FOX 5 DC to offer this opportunity."

Elleithee will moderate the debate along with FOX 5 DC's Jim Lokay and Katie Barlow.

"We are proud to partner with Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public Service to present this important event to the community," said Sue Diviney, Senior Vice President and General Manager of WTTG FOX 5. "We trust that Jim, Katie, and Mo will elicit responses from the candidates that help voters form opinions on which representative is best suited to take on the unique challenges of the role and fight for the needs of the local community at this critical time in history."

How to watch the debate

The debate will be broadcast on FOX 5 DC, and streamed live on FOX LOCAL and through the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service.

FOX 5 will also stream exclusive pre-and post-debate coverage on FOX LOCAL offering extended analysis and candidate reaction to viewers watching on streaming platforms.

Which candidates will be there?

Big picture view:

In order to be eligible for an invitation, candidates must meet one of three criteria:

Be certified by the District's Fair Elections Program as an official candidate Show at least 1,000 campaign donations with the Office of Campaign Finance Poll at 5% or higher in an independent Democratic primary poll

So far, just three candidates have met at least one of those requirements — Gary Goodweather, Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis-George and former At-large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie. All three have accepted the invitation to join the debate stage.

According to the District Board of Elections, there are currently 17 candidates listed as running for the Democratic nomination. So far, there are just three candidates running for the Republican nomination.

When is the D.C. primary election?

What's next:

The D.C. primary election is on June 16. Early voting will begin on Monday, June 8 at 8:30 a.m. Information on ballot drop boxes and early voting centers can be found on the D.C. Board of Elections website here.

The general election is on Nov. 3.

Bowser not seeking fourth term

The backstory:

In November, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she will not seek a fourth term in office. Bowser was first elected to the role in 2014. Prior to that, she represented the 4th ward as a member of the Council of the District of Columbia.