Dry, mild and breezy Friday with highs in the 60s

Don't let today's forecast confuse you! Yes it is Friday -- but it will be very similar weather-wise to Thursday!

Plenty of sunshine this morning and that blustery breeze is still with us, although not quite as strong as yesterday. Those strong winds are coming from a powerful storm in the Atlantic Ocean that is slow to move away from the coast. Early morning temperatures range from 37 to 43 degrees.

There will be a bit more cloud cover in the afternoon as we expect seasonal high temperatures again today near 60 degrees. Breezes continue through the afternoon with gusts to 25 mph.

A stretch of quiet weather continues through the weekend along with a gradual warming trend into next week.

