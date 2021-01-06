Dry, breezy Wednesday with highs in the 40s; tracking close-call storms systems ahead

A chilly start to your Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says expect a dry and breezy day with some afternoon sunshine and highs near 45 degrees.

We’re keeping an eye on several storm systems – the first, a close-call on Friday. Mike says the end-of-week system looks like it will stay far to our south and not impact the D.C. region leaving us with a cold but dry weekend.

A second storm system Mike says we’re tracking could bring a rain / snow mix to our region on Tuesday – but it’s still too early to tell.

