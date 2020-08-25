Dry afternoon Tuesday; scattered severe thunderstorms possible later in the evening

This last full week of August is going out with a blast of heat!

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says we’ll start Tuesday with plenty of sun and temperatures rising quickly into the upper-80s to low-90s by mid-afternoon. Humidity levels will be uncomfortable again today.

It’s possible that scattered storms may form ahead of the arrival of an evening cool front. Some of those storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds.

We continue to monitor the tropics and the future track of Tropical Storms Laura. The remnants may bring tropical rain to the mid-Atlantic in the Friday-Saturday time frame.

