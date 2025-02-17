Driver swept into floodwaters rescued by 3 linemen restoring power in Virginia

Three power linemen became heroes over the weekend when they rescued a motorist from a raging flood in central Virginia .

Even as recovery efforts continued following last week's winter storm, Appalachian Power linemen Jeff Dotson, Cameron Lacy and Tyler Blair, dispatched from West Virginia , encountered a new challenge on Saturday: a flooded roadway, where they were inspecting conditions when a Jeep approached.

Ignoring the linemen's cautions, the driver proceeded to cross, Appalachian Power reported. The powerful current immediately seized the Jeep, flipping it over and carrying it downstream until it came to rest against two trees. The driver was swept 300 feet downstream, desperately clinging to a tree limb.

In the hospital bed is Tyler Blair, one of the linemen. (Appalachian Power)

Without hesitation, the linemen sprang into action. They raced along the bank, searching for a way to reach the stranded motorist. Spotting a somewhat accessible area, they quickly secured one end of a rope to a tree and the other around Lacy, who bravely waded into the frigid, fast-moving current.

"When I first got in the water, it was so cold it took my breath away," Lacy said. "The water was moving much faster and stronger than I thought, and it was hard to get out to him."

Lacy struggled through the neck-deep, icy water to reach the exhausted and weakened driver, who was still clinging to the tree, Appalachian Power said. He then carefully guided the motorist back to shore, where Jeff and Tyler pulled them both to safety .

"We just reacted," Blair said. "We saw someone in danger, and there was no second thought of what we needed to do."

Two linemen were treated for hypothermia at a local hospital and released. Remarkably, all three returned to work the very next day, continuing their efforts to restore power to the community.

Appalachian Power praised the linemen's courageous actions.

"Our hearts are so filled with pride for these men," the company said. "In one action, they completely embodied how far we would go to do whatever it takes to make sure everyone makes it home safely each and every day."

Appalachian Power said that crews have restored power to nearly all customers affected by last week's winter storm in the hardest-hit areas of southern Virginia. However, the restoration process was hampered by floodwaters, high winds and cold temperatures. Nearly 40,000 customers remained without power as of Monday morning .

"We still have a lot of people who need us," Dotson explained.

Just as crews were nearing completion of those repairs, a new winter storm swept through the region, bringing snow , high winds, hazardous travel conditions and downed trees.

Lineworkers now face frigid temperatures and wind gusts up to 40 mph as they tackle the extreme weather posed by this second storm in as many weeks.

