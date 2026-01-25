DC winter storm forecast: When will it stop, what's next?

The Brief Snow is changing over to sleet and freezing rain for the DC area. The storm is expected to be out of the area by Sunday night. Freezing temperatures will persist throughout this week, creating more hazardous conditions on the road.



A winter storm continues to impact Washington, D.C., and its surrounding area as snowfall transitions to sleet, creating hazardous conditions that are expected to last through Sunday night and continue this week.

What we know:

Sunday's snow may have tapered off, but the storm is far from over as heavy, fluffy snow shifts to a sleet mix for the DC area.

When will the storm end?

Timeline:

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Radar shows widespread sleet across much of the DMV for Sunday afternoon, with a brief chance of freezing rain in the evening hours.

The storm is expected to move out of the area by 9 to 10 p.m. Sunday, but the impacts will linger due to the intense cold.

Bitter cold ahead

What's next:

High temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s on Sunday, and remain stuck near 17 degrees this week, with strong winds making it feel even colder.

Gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour are producing harsh wind chills, while sleet hitting exposed skin has been described as feeling like "ice needles."

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for several days.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the single digits, with morning temperatures Tuesday through Friday staying dangerously cold.

Dangerous road conditions

Dig deeper:

Sleet accumulation, combined with freezing temperatures, is expected to further deteriorate road conditions through Sunday afternoon and evening.

More freezing temperatures over the next several days means there will be little to no melting, which will likely extend travel disruptions and increase the risk of icy surfaces well after precipitation ends.

A man walks his bike as snow falls in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2026. A massive winter storm on January 24 dumped snow and freezing rain from New Mexico to North Carolina as it swept across the United States towards the northeast, threatening te Expand

Stay off the roads

What you can do:

Officials are strongly urging residents to stay indoors if possible, as conditions outside are not only uncomfortable but potentially dangerous.

