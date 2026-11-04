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DC weather: Warm, sunny Wednesday ahead of late-week rain, cooler weekend

By  and Cesar Cornejo
FOX 5 DC
Weather
Published November 4, 2026 6:52 AM EST
Published November 4, 2026 6:52 AM EST
DC weather: Warm, sunny Wednesday ahead of late-week rain chances
DC weather: Warm, sunny Wednesday ahead of late-week rain chances

DC weather: Warm, sunny Wednesday ahead of late-week rain chances

Sunny and warm across the Washington, D.C. region on Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures reaching near 76 degrees ahead of increasing rain chances later this week.

The Brief

    • Sunny skies and warm weather will continue across the DC region on Wednesday.
    • Rain showers will move in on Thursday morning ahead of a cold front.
    • Cooler conditions will follow, setting up a dry, sunny weekend with high temperatures.

WASHINGTON - Sunny skies and warm weather will continue across the Washington, D.C. region on Wednesday, with afternoon highs approaching 76 degrees before rain chances increase later in the week.

Morning temperatures started in the 40s and 50s before dry conditions and afternoon temperatures into the 70s across much of the area. Cloud cover will begin increasing during the second half of the day.

Rain showers will move in on Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. While the steadiest precipitation is expected early, conditions should briefly clear around mid-morning before transitioning to scattered showers by Thursday afternoon.

Scattered rain will linger into Friday afternoon, but we don’t expect a total washout.

Cooler conditions will follow, setting up a dry, sunny weekend with high temperatures cooling to the low to mid-60s.

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DC weather: Warm, sunny Wednesday ahead of late-week rain, cooler weekend

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service. 

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