The Brief Sunny skies and warm weather will continue across the DC region on Wednesday. Rain showers will move in on Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. Cooler conditions will follow, setting up a dry, sunny weekend with high temperatures.



Sunny skies and warm weather will continue across the Washington, D.C. region on Wednesday, with afternoon highs approaching 76 degrees before rain chances increase later in the week.

Morning temperatures started in the 40s and 50s before dry conditions and afternoon temperatures into the 70s across much of the area. Cloud cover will begin increasing during the second half of the day.

Rain showers will move in on Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. While the steadiest precipitation is expected early, conditions should briefly clear around mid-morning before transitioning to scattered showers by Thursday afternoon.

Scattered rain will linger into Friday afternoon, but we don’t expect a total washout.

Cooler conditions will follow, setting up a dry, sunny weekend with high temperatures cooling to the low to mid-60s.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Warm, sunny Wednesday ahead of late-week rain, cooler weekend