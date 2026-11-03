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1 dead, teenage girl critically injured in Prince George's County shooting

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated November 3, 2026 9:16 AM EST Published November 3, 2026 9:11 AM EST
article

Prince George’s County Police 

The Brief

    • A female died and a teenage girl was critically injured in Prince George's County.
    • Officers responded to the shooting around 1:50 a.m. in Adelphi.
    • Detectives have not identified any suspects or determined a motive.

ADELPHI, Md. - A female died, and a teenage girl was critically injured in an early morning double shooting in Prince George's County, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue in Adelphi.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The teenage girl was transported to a hospital, where she remained in critical condition.

Police said detectives have not identified any suspects or determined a motive.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George's County Police Department.

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