1 dead, teenage girl critically injured in Prince George's County shooting

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The Brief A female died and a teenage girl was critically injured in Prince George's County. Officers responded to the shooting around 1:50 a.m. in Adelphi. Detectives have not identified any suspects or determined a motive.



A female died, and a teenage girl was critically injured in an early morning double shooting in Prince George's County, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue in Adelphi.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The teenage girl was transported to a hospital, where she remained in critical condition.

Police said detectives have not identified any suspects or determined a motive.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.