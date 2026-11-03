1 dead, teenage girl critically injured in Prince George's County shooting
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ADELPHI, Md. - A female died, and a teenage girl was critically injured in an early morning double shooting in Prince George's County, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue in Adelphi.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The teenage girl was transported to a hospital, where she remained in critical condition.
Police said detectives have not identified any suspects or determined a motive.
Investigators asked anyone with information to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George's County Police Department.