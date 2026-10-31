Man shot, killed by security guard after stabbing person inside Waldorf bar: Police

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The Brief A confrontation inside The Cut Bar & Restaurant early Saturday morning escalated into a stabbing and a fatal shooting. A private security guard intervened and shot the suspect in the chest as he allegedly attempted to stab a patron a second time. The stabbing victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and investigators plan to present the case to prosecutors.



A man is dead after a private security guard intervened in an altercation and shot an armed suspect who had just stabbed another patron inside a Charles County bar early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Deputies responded to The Cut Bar & Restaurant on Business Park Court in Waldorf around 1:46 a.m. on Oct. 31 for a reported stabbing and shooting, according to preliminary information from the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said an altercation broke out between two men inside the establishment, during which one of the men pulled out a knife and threatened the other. A private security guard assigned to the business stepped in to disarm the suspect and take control of the weapon.

During the struggle, the suspect stabbed the victim once in the abdomen. As the suspect appeared to make another attempt to stab the victim, the security guard fired a shot, striking the suspect once in the chest.

The wounded suspect walked out of the bar and collapsed in the parking lot. Responding deputies found him on the ground with the knife still in his hand. Despite emergency medical efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the deceased suspect as William Pierre Strong, 41, of Waldorf. Paramedics treated the stabbing victim for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what started the confrontation between the two men or whether they knew each other before the dispute. The identity of the stabbing victim has not been made public, and officials have not disclosed the name of the security guard.

What's next:

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Once detectives conclude their investigation, the findings will be presented to the Charles County State's Attorney's Office for review.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Logsdon at 301-609-6436, or submit an anonymous tip through Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.