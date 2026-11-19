The Brief Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs near 70 degrees. Most of the rain is expected to fall Sunday evening, though a few showers could linger into Monday. Much cooler air is expected to arrive early next week, dropping high temperatures into the upper 40s by Wednesday.



The Washington, D.C. region is expected to see sunny, mild and dry weather on Thursday and Friday before clouds and rain move in by the end of the weekend.

After a chilly start Thursday morning with temperatures in the 40s and a few areas dipping below freezing, afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid- to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies with a few clouds.

Overnight lows heading into Friday morning will fall into the 30s and 40s, with some areas again dropping below freezing. Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs near 70 degrees.

Mild conditions are expected to continue through Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s, though cloud cover will increase during the first half of the weekend.

Rain showers are expected to move north into the region around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. Sunday, with the highest chances along the Interstate 95 corridor and areas to the east. Most of the rain is expected to fall Sunday evening, though a few showers could linger into Monday.

Much cooler air is expected to arrive early next week, dropping high temperatures into the upper 40s by Wednesday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Warm, sunny and dry Thursday ahead of Sunday rain