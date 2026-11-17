The Brief Residents from two Northwest D.C. neighborhoods spoke out about repeated gun violence during a community meeting. Neighbors demanded that more be done to keep families safe amid multiple shootings. Surveillance cameras captured multiple shootings dating back to January 2025.



Residents in Northwest D.C. spoke out at a community meeting Tuesday regarding repeated gun violence, demanding that more be done to keep families safe in the Bloomingdale and LeDroit Park neighborhoods.

What we know:

Neighbors said they are fed up with the gun violence, saying the two neighborhoods sometimes sound like war zones.

D.C. Police Chief Jeffery Carroll listened to angry residents inside a packed church Tuesday. The crowd expressed frustration over the ongoing violence.

"There have been no substantiative changes to the violence," one resident said. "What are you going to do, and why does it take this level of outrage for you to get you to come here?"

"This is the first time that I’ve actually been invited here," Chief Carroll said in response. "But outside of that, we have a weekly and monthly community advisory committee meeting in the third district…the team are very responsive."

During the meeting, concerned residents demanded more police patrols, with officers getting out of their cars and walking into the neighborhoods and getting to know people. Others called for more surveillance cameras and better coordination with federal officers.

The backstory:

Surveillance cameras have captured shooters opening fire on the streets, including 2nd Street and W Street in Northwest, dating back to January 2025. Some of the shootings occurred near homes in broad daylight, leaving cars and windows damaged and injuring two men.

READ MORE | Residents demand action amid repeated shootings in Northwest DC neighborhood

"This is complicated. These problems are complicated. The solutions are complicated," one resident said. "The only way this gets fixed is that different agencies all come together, they coordinate, they do their part and there’s accountability."

Police said they have made 125 arrests in the area and closed two cases involving gun violence. Despite that, residents want more to be done. Residents told the chief and D.C. government officials that they want tougher laws to prosecute juveniles responsible for many of the shootings.

"The shootings happen on the same corner all the time. The cops are not present for more than half of the shootings, and there is no substantive follow-up," another resident said.

Chief Carroll said he will follow up with officers on patrol to make sure they get out of their vehicles.