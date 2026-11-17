A new documentary chronicles the nearly decade-long journey of Ken and Sue Diviney as they cared for their son, Ryan, after a brutal assault left the West Virginia University student in a coma.

Titled "Storming: Seasons of Care," the film explores the family's experience with love, loss and the challenges of long-term caregiving following the attack.

Ken and Sue Diviney spent nearly 10 years caring for Ryan until his death in 2019.

In an appearance on FOX 5, where Sue Diviney serves as senior vice president and general manager, the couple shared more about their son’s story and lasting legacy.

MORE ONLINE: RyansRally.org

Image 1 of 5 ▼ New documentary 'Storming: Seasons of Care' follows parents' decade of devotion to Ryan Diviney