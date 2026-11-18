The Brief A wave of major outages has raised questions about the security and reliability of America's infrastructure. Some of the nation’s top security officials faced tough questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill about the incidents. Officials said investigators have not found evidence that the recent outages are connected or the result of a coordinated cyberattack.



A wave of major technology outages disrupting airlines, banks, government agencies and other services is raising new questions about the security and reliability of America’s critical infrastructure.

What we know:

On Wednesday, some of the nation’s top security officials faced tough questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill about whether the incidents could be connected — or even the work of foreign adversaries.

The questions came during a previously scheduled House Homeland Security Committee hearing on worldwide threats to the United States. While the hearing was planned well before the recent disruptions, the timing gave lawmakers an opportunity to press federal officials for answers.

Federal officials say no evidence of coordinated cyberattack

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia delivered a consistent message: Investigators have found no evidence that the recent outages are connected or the result of a coordinated cyberattack.

"I’ve said this publicly, I’m 98% confident that this is not due to adversaries going after our systems," Mullin told lawmakers.

Raia said FBI cyber teams have been involved in examining the disruptions since they began.

"We have seen no malicious activity as of today," Raia said, adding that investigators would continue working with federal partners.

Clayton also expressed a high level of confidence in the government’s assessment, telling lawmakers there was no indication of coordination or state sponsorship behind the incidents.

Still, the series of disruptions has raised concerns about how vulnerable essential services may be to future technical failures or cyber threats.

FAA outage remains under investigation

The hearing comes as investigators continue working to determine exactly what caused Friday’s massive Federal Aviation Administration system failure, which grounded flights nationwide and led to thousands of cancellations.

Officials have traced the disruption to a router installation in Arkansas, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the precise root cause remains unknown.

The FAA has since paused the installation of certain routers as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the National Security Agency also experienced problems with its internal communications system this week.

Other disruptions have affected Microsoft, Apple, banking services and United Airlines.

Although the incidents occurred within days of one another, federal officials say they have found no evidence of a coordinated attack. Some of the disruptions appear to be associated with system maintenance and software upgrades.

Could artificial intelligence be contributing to the outages?

A former White House cybersecurity official says artificial intelligence may be playing an unexpected role in some of the recent disruptions.

Ari Schwartz, managing director of cybersecurity services at Venable LLP, told FOX 5 that companies are increasingly using AI to identify vulnerabilities in their software.

The goal is to find and fix security weaknesses before hackers can exploit them.

But Schwartz says the pressure to deploy those fixes quickly can sometimes create new problems.

"The companies are putting AI out there to try and find the bugs in their software. They find the bugs, they deploy patches to fix those bugs so when an attack comes they can stop it," Schwartz explained.

"And then in doing so, they’re doing it too quickly and end up breaking the systems."

In other words, efforts to make computer systems more secure can sometimes cause unexpected failures if updates are implemented too quickly.

Schwartz believes some of the recent disruptions are tied to faster-than-normal software patching, although that has not been established as the cause of every outage.

He also cautioned that Americans could experience more disruptions as companies continue upgrading and securing their systems.

While Schwartz does not believe the current wave of outages is the result of a cyberattack, he warned that AI-driven cyberattacks remain a potential future threat.

The challenge, he says, is finding the right balance between moving quickly to address security vulnerabilities and thoroughly testing updates to prevent widespread failures.

Some Americans stocking up on emergency supplies

The string of outages is also prompting concerns among consumers.

A recent MarketWatch report cited analysts who observed increased purchases of emergency-preparedness supplies at Costco following the disruptions.

But not everyone is panicking.

"I just don’t feel that panic yet, but I understand people that do," Sarah Smith told FOX 5. "At this point, I’m just leaning into listening and making sure I’m aware of everything that’s happening."

Others say the outages are a reminder to have backup plans, particularly when traveling or relying on technology for work.

"We’re preparing in other ways," Libby Eggert told FOX 5. "We flew here Monday morning, so we’re preparing for delays or cancellations or how to work if Microsoft goes down."

Eggert said it’s important for people to discuss contingency plans without overreacting.

Thanksgiving travel raises additional concerns

With Thanksgiving just a week away, the possibility of another major technology failure is creating uncertainty for travelers.

During Wednesday’s hearing, lawmakers said constituents have been contacting their offices with concerns about holiday travel plans and whether another system failure could trigger additional ground stops, flight delays or cancellations.

Friday’s nationwide aviation disruption demonstrated how quickly a technical failure can affect travelers across the country.

And while federal officials continue to reassure Americans that the recent outages do not appear to be part of a coordinated cyberattack, cybersecurity experts caution that additional disruptions remain possible as companies work to update their systems.

For travelers preparing for one of the busiest holiday periods of the year, the question now is whether those systems can withstand another unexpected failure.