The Brief The Washington, D.C. region will see temperatures drop by nearly 30 degrees on Thursday. A stalled front south of the region will keep skies cloudy and will likely bring light rain throughout the day. Fall temperatures will settle over the area by the weekend, bringing morning temperatures down into the 40s.



One day after hitting a record high of 90 degrees at Reagan National Airport, the Washington, D.C. region will see temperatures drop by nearly 30 degrees on Thursday.

Morning commuters will still feel early temperatures in the 70s. However, winds from the north and east will draw in cooler air, driving afternoon temperatures down to around 65 degrees.

A stalled front south of the region will keep skies cloudy and will likely bring light rain throughout the day. The highest chance for precipitation remains south of the District, continuing through Thursday evening.

Temperatures will bounce back into the 80s on Friday before potentially strong storms by Friday late afternoon and evening.

Fall temperatures will settle over the area by the weekend, bringing morning temperatures down into the 40s and keeping afternoon highs below 60 degrees.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Thursday showers likely as temperatures plunge nearly 30 degrees