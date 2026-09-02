The Brief Hot and humid conditions continue with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunshine and a backdoor cold front could trigger isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. Heat index values may climb over 100 degrees as temperatures reach around 90.



Hot and humid conditions continue Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs reach around 90 degrees with heat index values that could climb over 100 degrees.

It will be very hot and very humid throughout the day, with the potential for isolated severe weather. Temperatures did not cool off much overnight, leading to a warm start to the morning.

A few early showers north and west of the region may fall apart as they move east with a brief sprinkle possible Wednesday morning. Widespread rain is not expected.

Sunshine through the afternoon will help temperatures climb again, and a backdoor cold front could trigger isolated storms late in the day and into the evening. While models have struggled to show anything consistent, the region remains under a severe weather risk. Outdoor activities, including after‑school events, may need backup plans.

Heat index values are expected to reach the 100‑degree range again Wednesday, bringing us close to but not quite at an advisory.

Temperatures stay in the 90s Thursday as the heat continues through the end of the workweek, with a chance for storms each day. Conditions clear in time for the holiday weekend, with dry weather and highs in the 80s through Monday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Thunderstorms possible Wednesday as heat and humidity persist