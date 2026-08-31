Planning commission supports massive data center proposal for Stafford County

The Brief Stafford County's planning commission recommended the approval of another data center. The proposed Accokeek Center project would be the sixth data center approved in Stafford County. The current plan calls for up to 95,0000 square feet of space near I-95 and Route 1.



Stafford County's planning commission has recommended approval of a new data center, but not everyone is on board.

What we know:

Residents in the area said it's already tough living so close to I-95 and Route 1. The proposed Accokeek Center project would be the sixth data center approved in the county.

The proposed data center would be located near the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The current plan calls for up to 95,000 square feet of space across two buildings, along with an electrical substation.

The developer, Falmouth Tech, said the project could help provide tax relief for residents.

Documents submitted to the county showed the project could generate $2 billion in investments in the county.

Neighbors raise concerns

What they're saying:

For people living near the proposed sites, there are different concerns.

"The pollution just stinks," said neighbor Emily Nivins. "We just purchased this home a couple months ago, so to hear about this…it just stinks."

"People are selling their homes," said neighbor David Adedayo. "If you come here, you are already seeing a lot of homes with for sale…some are just moving to a better place."

Some residents told FOX 5 DC they are already dealing with noise from existing data centers.

Despite the recommendation for approval, some of the county commissioners raised concerns about setbacks and environmental impacts.

The next major decision will come from the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

FOX 5 reached out to Stafford County for additional details and is waiting to hear back.