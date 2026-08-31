'Danger to the community:' DUI suspect in deadly wrong-way Montgomery County crash denied bond

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The Brief A man accused of driving drunk in a deadly Montgomery County crash was denied bond. Jose Caballero Nolasco was charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle and homicide by vehicle with alcohol as a factor. A funeral was held for the victims, a mother and daughter from Northern Virginia, who died in the crash.



The man accused of driving drunk in a wrong-way crash on I-270 that killed a mother and daughter was denied bond on Monday, with a judge calling him a danger to the community.

What we know:

Jose Caballero Nolasco, 32, of Germantown, is facing two counts of negligent manslaughter by vehicle and two counts of homicide by vehicle with alcohol as a factor. His attorneys said he is from El Salvador and has been in the U.S. for 10 years with a clean criminal and traffic history.

Funeral held for crash victims

A funeral was held Monday at the Islamic Center for Maryland for the mother and daughter killed in the crash Saturday night. Musammat Shamima Begum was 46, and her daughter, Areebah Jahin was 23. They were from Northern Virginia and were on their way home to Burke at the time of the crash.

They were killed in their Toyota in the southbound lanes of I-270 near Democracy Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. The husband and father of the women killed was driving at the time. He and his 8-year-old daughter survived the crash, but she was critically injured.

READ MORE | 2 killed in I-270 crash in Maryland involving wrong-way driver: Police

The family was struck head-on by Caballero Nolasco, as he was driving north in the southbound lanes. Maryland State Police said his Mustang was first spotted going the wrong way near River Road.

Suspect accused of driving drunk

Caballero Nolasco was injured in the crash.

"I would say that he is stunned," his attorney, Sharon Diamant, said. "He appeared to be in shock. I am not sure that he has comprehended the severity of the situation at this time. I would say this is just an extreme tragedy and would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families."

According to police, Caballero Nolasco smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech after the crash. He did not show any signs of breaking before the crash.

PAST REPORTING | DUI suspect charged in wrong-way I-270 crash that killed mother and daughter

"There were some beer bottles that he admitted that he had been drinking," said Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. "There were other bottles that were empty and full bottles were found within the vehicle."

If convicted on all charges, he could face 23 years in prison.

Police alcohol unit eliminated

The incident came just a day after Montgomery County police announced it would be eliminating its five-member alcohol initiatives unit. The department blamed staffing shortages and said the unit would remain intact for another three weeks.

"I did not know that announcement was going to be made," McCarthy said. " I was not a party to that conversation to end that unit. I understand their challenge. It’s a cruel irony that this happened the day after that announcement came out."