The Brief Thunderstorms possible Friday as heat and humidity persist across the region. Storm‑damage cleanup and widespread outages continue after Thursday night’s severe weather. Strong to severe storms may develop late day with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.



Thunderstorms are possible again across the Washington, D.C., region Friday as heat and humidity persist, pushing temperatures into the 90s.

What we know:

The area is still dealing with storm‑damage cleanup and power outages after severe weather moved through Thursday night. Tens of thousands of outages were reported Friday morning across D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia. Prince George’s County Public Schools were forced to close Friday due to the damage.

A few showers may linger Friday morning before temperatures climb, setting the stage for another hot and humid day across the region.

The combination of heat and high humidity could trigger strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Damaging winds are the main concern, with hail and isolated heavy rain also possible as moisture remains high.

FOX 5’s Cesar Cornejo says the most active period is expected late in the day, with a cluster of storms likely to move into the DMV around 5:30 p.m. in time for the evening commute. Lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder may continue into the overnight hours.

Showers could persist into early Saturday, but most of the holiday weekend is expected to stay relatively dry. Conditions improve further by Monday, with highs in the 80s.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Thunderstorms possible Friday as heat, humidity persist; storm cleanup underway