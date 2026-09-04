Storm damage, power outages force Prince George’s County Public Schools to close Friday

Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed Friday after storms that moved across the Washington, D.C., region Thursday night caused widespread damage and power outages.

Officials say a large number of schools and offices were left without power, and downed trees and power lines are affecting restoration efforts. The district is operating under Code Green, meaning 12‑month employees should report on time but are eligible for liberal leave.

Severe weather swept through the area Thursday night, bringing down trees and power lines and leaving tens of thousands without power across D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia.