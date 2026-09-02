Virginia elementary school evacuated following reported shooting incident

The Brief Police responded to an emergency at Westwood Elementary School Wednesday morning. Students and families were reunited at a nearby church, officials said. Gov. Abigail Spanberger said she was monitoring the situation and thanked first responders.



Police in Virginia say they responded to an emergency at an elementary school Wednesday morning, prompting an evacuation of students and staff.

Students, teachers and staff were safely evacuated from Westwood Elementary School in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency did not specify the nature of the emergency, and a Waynesboro police dispatcher said no additional details were available.

What we know:

Video from the scene showed several emergency vehicles outside the school. Students and families were being reunited at a nearby church, assistant schools superintendent Ryan Barber said.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said she was monitoring the situation, noting her heart was with the students, families, teachers and staff. She also thanked first responders assisting at the scene.

Waynesboro is about 96 miles northwest of Richmond.