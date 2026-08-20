DC weather: Thunderstorms, heavy downpours likely Thursday as severe weather threatens region

The Brief Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday with highs in the upper‑80s. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern, with hail, an isolated tornado and flash flooding possible. Wet weather returns Saturday, with Sunday somewhat drier.



Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon as severe weather threatens the Washington, D.C. region, with humid conditions and highs in the upper‑80s.

What we know:

Morning temperatures start in the 70s, with a few pop‑up showers possible early, including inside the Beltway, but the higher risk for severe weather develops in the afternoon.

Temperatures should reach the mid‑80s around noon and the upper‑80s between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. That’s when the chance for strong storms increases, lasting through the evening.

The severe weather risk stays along the I‑95 corridor from Virginia through Philadelphia. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern, with hail, an isolated tornado and flash flooding also possible due to heavy downpours.

Highs reach around 88 degrees Thursday. Friday will be slightly cooler with the chance for an isolated thunderstorm, but it should be one of the drier days in the coming stretch.

Wet weather returns on Saturday, and rain gear may be needed for weekend events in D.C. like the Freedom 250 Grand Prix race. Sunday looks somewhat drier, with sunshine and dry conditions returning early next week.

Thursday Day

3pm storms | Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then heavier showers and a possible thunderstorm after 3pm; some storms could produce heavy rainfall; high near 87

Thursday Night

9pm storms | Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9pm; patchy fog 10pm–2am; mostly cloudy with a low around 67

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday as severe weather threatens region