Maryland man sentenced to 10 years for shooting that injured 5 at DC nightclub

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The Brief A Maryland man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a shooting at a D.C. nightclub in November 2025. Five people were injured when Langston Wedge began shooting into a crowd as the club was holding a Halloween event. The court denied 20-year-old Wedge's request to be sentenced under the Youth Rehabilitation Act.



A Maryland man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a shooting at a Washington, D.C. nightclub that left five people injured in November 2025.

What we know:

Langston Wedge, 20, of Upper Marlboro, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm after a shooting at the Power Nightclub in Northeast, according to court officials.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Wedge to serve five years of probation after his release from prison. The court denied Wedge's request to be sentenced under the Youth Rehabilitation Act.

According to court evidence, Wedge was with a group of friends early on the morning of November 2, 2025, when he got into a fight with others outside the nightclub at 2335 Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

The club was hosting a Halloween-themed costume event and was crowded with some attendees spilling out into a line on the sidewalk out front.

READ MORE | DC nightclub shooting leaves 5 injured; suspects flee in gold sedan

Around 1:47 a.m., Wedge started shooting toward the crowd, causing panicked attendees to run for cover, according to court documents.

During the shooting, five people and a vehicle were hit by bullets. One person was shot in the leg. A second person who was shot through the back and upper arm continues to experience pain and discomfort from the injury, court officials said.

Two victims were shot in the thigh and another was shot through the right side of his chest and spent three days in the ICU with a punctured lung, court records show.

Wedge was arrested by Prince George's County police on November 17, 2025, and was found to be in possession of a Glock 26 .9mm handgun with a magazine that could hold 30 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents. Evidence showed that it was used in the nightclub shooting two weeks earlier.

Wedge has been in custody in D.C. since December 2025, court officials said.