Florida pilot uses GPS tracker in wallet to find gear stolen from truck in Southeast DC

The Brief A Florida pilot visiting D.C. recovered items stolen in a car break-in with help from a hidden GPS tracker. Surveillance video captured the suspect accessing the car around 3:30 a.m. The pilot hopes the incident will remind others to always lock their vehicles and invest in GPS trackers.



A Florida pilot visiting Washington, D.C., turned the tables on thieves in Southeast by using a hidden GPS tracker to find aviation gear that was stolen during a vehicle break-in.

What we know:

Henry Panero was visiting his cousin when his black Dodge Ram truck was targeted. Surveillance video captured a suspect, dressed in all black and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect was seen peering inside the truck before opening an unlocked door while it was parked in a driveway on Barney Circle Southeast around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a police report, the suspect got away with several high-value items, including a $1,200 aviation headset, a $5,000 aviator watch, $250 Meta glasses, an iPad, $400 in cash and credit cards.

A few hours later, Panero realized he could trace his belongings thanks to a hidden GPS tracker tucked inside his wallet.

"Me, my cousin, and my boyfriend, we were on a mission to find my stuff," Panero said.

The tracker led the group to a black SUV, which is alleged to be a stolen rental vehicle. Panero contacted D.C. Police, and cell phone video captured officers searching the car.

Authorities were able to recover some of Panero's property, including the expensive aviation headset, but the iPad, cash, credit cards, and Meta glasses remain missing.

Panero noted that someone attempted to use his stolen credit cards, but he had fortunately already deactivated them.

What they're saying:

Reflecting on the incident, Panero said he felt "a little bummed out," but acknowledged the ordeal was an important reminder about vehicle security.

"It’s definitely a lesson I learned," Panero said. "I definitely have to keep my truck locked and double-check."

Panero hopes his experience encourages others to always lock their vehicle doors and to consider investing in GPS tracking devices.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact D.C. Police.