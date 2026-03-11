DC weather: Thunderstorm threat Wednesday evening ahead of temperature drop

The Brief Near-record warmth continues Wednesday, with highs close to 80 degrees. A strong cold front could trigger late-day thunderstorms between 3 and 7 p.m. Much colder air arrives Thursday, with falling temperatures and additional showers.



After a record-breaking warm day in the DC region, changes are on the way, including a severe weather threat and a return to colder temperatures.

By the numbers:

Temperatures soared to 84 degrees at Reagan National Airport on Tuesday, smashing the previous record and coming in nearly 30 degrees above the seasonal average of 54 degrees for early March. It was one of the warmest early-March days in roughly two decades.

Wednesday won’t be quite as remarkable, but it will still be warm with highs expected to climb close to 80 degrees.

Severe weather

What we know:

The first half of Wednesday should remain dry with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. However, a strong cold front approaching from the west will bring the threat of late-day thunderstorms, especially between 3 and 7 p.m.

Storms are not guaranteed everywhere, but any that develop could produce:

Gusty winds

Heavy downpours

Frequent lightning

An isolated tornado

The region is currently under a Level 2 out of 5 "slight risk" for severe weather. The strength of any storms will depend in part on how much sunshine breaks through during the day, allowing the atmosphere to become more unstable.

The same storm system produced severe weather, including tornadoes, in parts of Indiana and eastern Illinois on Tuesday.

What's next:

Even if storms remain limited, one thing is certain: cooler air is on the way.

Showers could linger overnight as the cold front moves through, with additional rain possible Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall throughout the day Thursday, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees before dropping further.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware this afternoon and keep alerts enabled in case warnings are issued.