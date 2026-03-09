Bomb threat prompts evacuation at middle school in Loudoun County

article

The Brief Eagle Ridge Middle School received a bomb threat on Monday morning. All students and staff are safe and accounted for. Police are currently investigating.



Law enforcement are responding to a reported bomb threat at a middle school in Loudoun County on Monday morning.

What we know:

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat around 8:17 a.m.

All students and staff are "safe and accounted for," according to police, who say they have been relocated to a nearby school.

There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence on school property as police clear the school.

.Police are asking parents not to come to the school.

What we don't know:

Further details about the bomb threat have yet to be released. An investigation is underway.