Bomb threat prompts evacuation at middle school in Loudoun County

By
Published  March 9, 2026 10:08am EDT
Virginia
FOX 5 DC
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office article

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office 

The Brief

    • Eagle Ridge Middle School received a bomb threat on Monday morning.
    • All students and staff are safe and accounted for.
    • Police are currently investigating.

ASHBURN, Va. - Law enforcement are responding to a reported bomb threat at a middle school in Loudoun County on Monday morning.

What we know:

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat around 8:17 a.m.

All students and staff are "safe and accounted for," according to police, who say they have been relocated to a nearby school.

There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence on school property as police clear the school.

.Police are asking parents not to come to the school.

What we don't know:

Further details about the bomb threat have yet to be released. An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

