Bomb threat prompts evacuation at middle school in Loudoun County
ASHBURN, Va. - Law enforcement are responding to a reported bomb threat at a middle school in Loudoun County on Monday morning.
What we know:
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat around 8:17 a.m.
All students and staff are "safe and accounted for," according to police, who say they have been relocated to a nearby school.
There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence on school property as police clear the school.
.Police are asking parents not to come to the school.
What we don't know:
Further details about the bomb threat have yet to be released. An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.