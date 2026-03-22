DC weather: Taste of summer turns to storms Sunday night into Monday morning

The Brief Sunshine and highs in the 80s make for a "perfect" spring day on Sunday. A cold front brings showers and possible thunderstorms overnight into early Monday, with a risk of gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures drop back Monday with gusty winds, then fluctuate throughout the week.



Forecasters are calling for a near-perfect spring setup on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine, blooming cherry blossoms, and temperatures soaring into the low to mid-80s across much of the region.

However, the warm, quiet weather won’t last long.

By the numbers:

After a cool start in the upper 40s and low 50s, temperatures are rising quickly under sunny skies. Many areas are expected to climb into the 80s this afternoon, with some spots pushing the mid to upper 80s.

It’s a brief but welcome preview of summer, and conditions couldn’t be better for getting outside.

With cherry blossoms nearing peak bloom, it’s an ideal day to head to the Tidal Basin, take a walk, or spend time outdoors with family and friends.

What we know:

A strong cold front moving in from Pennsylvania will bring increasing clouds later on Sunday, followed by a chance for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night into early Monday.

Some storms could produce damaging winds or even small hail, especially to the north.

By Monday, the cold front pushes through, bringing a noticeable change.

Gusty winds up to 30+ mph develop in the afternoon

Temperatures fall back to more typical early spring levels

Morning showers taper off, with improving conditions later in the day

What's next:

Looking ahead, the pattern stays active.

After a brief warm-up into the 60s midweek, another strong cold front is expected Thursday into Friday, bringing the next chance for unsettled weather.