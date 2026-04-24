The Brief A sunny and warm Friday brings highs near 82 degrees. Isolated pop‑up showers or a rumble of thunder are possible this afternoon. A cold front Saturday brings widespread rain and cooler mid‑60s highs.



A sunny and warm Friday is ahead for the Washington, D.C. region, with highs near 82 degrees and the chance for a few isolated showers later in the day.

Morning temperatures started in the upper 50s to low 60s, setting up warm conditions that will help push afternoon highs into the low 80s.

A few pop‑up showers or a rumble of thunder could develop in the late afternoon and evening, but it is expected to be scattered.

Overnight temperatures will fall as a cooler pattern settles in for the weekend. A cold front approaching Saturday will bring more widespread rain and drop highs into the mid‑60s.

Rain is expected to continue until Saturday night before conditions begin to clear Sunday morning, when a northerly flow will keep temperatures on the cooler side. Highs near 57 degrees are expected Sunday.

After the weekend cooldown, temperatures rebound. Highs return to the mid‑60s Monday and climb into the upper 60s on Tuesday. A few midweek rain chances are possible, but no washouts are expected, and temperatures should reach the mid‑70s by later in the week.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, warm Friday with isolated shower chances