Head of DC Water stepping down, agency confirms

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The head of D.C.’s water utility is stepping down after eight years on the job. DC Water announced that CEO and General Manager David Gadis will leave the position following a transition period while the utility searches for a replacement.

What we know:

DC Water’s Board of Directors announced Thursday that Gadis is departing after leading the utility for eight years.

In a statement, the board credited Gadis with overseeing major initiatives, including Lead Free DC, and guiding the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining a AAA credit rating.

The board said Gadis will remain in his role during a transition period as a national search is conducted for his successor.

What they're saying:

"Today, the DC Water Board of Directors thanks David Gadis for eight years of leadership," the board said in a statement.

"Through initiatives like Lead Free DC—and steady guidance through the pandemic while maintaining a AAA credit rating—he leaves a lasting impact that will serve District residents."

The backstory:

The leadership change comes amid several high-profile challenges facing the utility.

Earlier this year, a major DC Water pipe collapse released an estimated 300 million gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River.

The incident prompted congressional scrutiny, with DC Water executives and federal officials testifying before lawmakers last month.

According to DC Water, the damaged pipe had been scheduled for replacement since 2018, but permitting delays stalled the project. Officials say repair costs have now climbed to as much as $60 million.

The utility has also identified three additional infrastructure projects it believes are necessary to prevent future failures.

"January 19th brought lessons learned, and because of that we feel there are three projects we do need to move forward on," Gadis told lawmakers during congressional testimony.