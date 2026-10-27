The Brief Pleasant fall conditions continue across the DC region Tuesday with clear skies and highs near 70 degrees. Cloud cover increases Wednesday before a warmup reaches the upper 70s on Friday. Rain chances remain limited ahead of fantastic weather expected for Halloween weekend.



Pleasant fall conditions will continue across the Washington, D.C. region Tuesday, bringing clear skies and afternoon temperatures near 70 degrees before even warmer temperatures arrives ahead of the Halloween weekend.

What we know:

Tuesday morning temperatures began in the 40s and 50s across the area under dry conditions. While a nearby front could bring scattered clouds, plenty of sunshine will dominate the day. Tuesday's high is expected to be around 70 degrees which will be slightly warmer than the seasonal average of 66 degrees.

Cloud cover is expected to increase Wednesday, leading to mostly cloudy skies with highs remaining in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A warmup follows later in the week, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s by Thursday and the upper 70s on Friday. Fantastic weather is expected for Halloween weekend.

Rain chances remain limited through late weekend and early next week before a better possibility of precipitation arrives toward the middle to latter part of next week.

Reminder - turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Halloween evening as daylight saving time ends!

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees ahead of late-week warmup