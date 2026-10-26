Virginia man arrested after swinging machete at victim in road rage assault

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The Brief A Woodbridge man was arrested after swinging a machete at a man in a road rage assault. Police said the 51-year-old victim sustained minor injuries. Marlon Xavier Delgado was charged with attempted malicious wounding, brandishing a machete and assault and battery.



A Northern Virginia man is facing charges after swinging a machete and assaulting a person in a Woodbridge road rage attack, according to Prince William County police.

What we know:

On October 25, officers responded to a reported road rage incident in the area of Minnieville Road and Hereford Drive around 5:15 p.m.

Police determined that a 51-year-old man was involved in an altercation with the driver of another vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Marlon Xavier Delgado. During the incident, Delgado pulled out a machete and swung it at the victim before putting it down and assaulting the man, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries. Delgado was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, brandishing a machete and assault and battery, according to police.