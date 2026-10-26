Prince George's County passes bills to crack down on illegal street vending

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The Brief The Prince George's County Council passed two bills targeting illegal street vending. One of the bills establishes a street vending pilot program and will designate specific streets where vending will be allowed. A second bill increases penalties for illegal vending offenses.



The Prince George's County Council approved two bills Monday that target illegal street vending and create areas for authorized vendors to operate.

What we know:

The first measure, CB-013-2026, establishes a street vending pilot program. It directs the county's Office of Homeland Security, Economic Development Corporation and Health Department to develop the initiative and designate specific streets where regulated vending will be allowed.

The legislation also calls for a "simplified and less cumbersome" regulatory framework designed to balance health concerns surrounding street food while directing the council to create an oversight mechanism to monitor the rollout of the program.

A second measure, CB-003-2026, focuses on strengthening enforcement against illegal vendors. Under the bill, goods will be immediately removed if a vendor fails to comply. The bill also increases penalties for offenses. Under the bill, a first offense would incur a warning, a second offense would bring a $1,000 fine, a third offense would be a $2,000 fine and any following offenses would incur a $3,000 fine.

Both bills will head to the county executive's desk for review before they can take effect.