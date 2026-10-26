DC grandmother reacts after father charged in 2023 murder of 7-month-old
WASHINGTON - A Washington, D.C. grandmother is speaking out after police arrested the father of her 7-month-old grandson, King Phelps, and charged him with the infant’s murder.
What we know:
D.C. police arrested 29-year-old Dion Phelps and charged him with first-degree murder.
The arrest follows an incident on March 16, 2023, when officers responded to the 1300 block of Morris Road Southeast for a report of an unconscious infant. Upon arrival, officers found 7-month-old King Phelps unresponsive.
The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death a homicide and determined that the infant died from blunt force trauma.
Inside her apartment, King's grandmother is grieving the loss of her grandson, with whom she shared a close bond.
READ MORE | DC man charged with 2023 murder of 7-month-old boy
A picture of the infant hangs on her kitchen wall alongside handwritten notes, including one reading, "Grandma misses you so much, words can not express how much I miss you."
She remembered that he liked to hear her voice when she sang to him before bed.
"Right now I'm feeling depressed, upset, and I am a grieving grandmother that is just so unbearably—I don't know how to express myself," she said.
When asked what she will miss most about him, she replied: "Everything. Everything. Everything, due to the fact that he was supposed to be here."
Dion Phelps remains in jail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, October 30.
The Source: Information in this article is from D.C. police and original FOX 5 DC reporting.