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DC grandmother reacts after father charged in 2023 murder of 7-month-old

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FOX 5 DC
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Published October 26, 2026 10:35 PM EDT
Published October 26, 2026 10:35 PM EDT
DC grandmother speaks out after arrest in her grandson's 2023 murder
DC grandmother speaks out after arrest in her grandson's 2023 murder

DC grandmother speaks out after arrest in her grandson's 2023 murder

A grandmother from Washington, D.C. is speaking out after the father of her 7-month-old grandson was arrested for the infant's murder. 

The Brief

    • A grandmother is speaking out after the father of her 7-month-old grandson was charged with the infant's murder.
    • The arrest comes after police found the infant unresponsive in a Southeast D.C. home in March 2023.
    • The infant's father, Dion Phelps, remains in jail with a court hearing set for Oct. 30.

WASHINGTON - A Washington, D.C. grandmother is speaking out after police arrested the father of her 7-month-old grandson, King Phelps, and charged him with the infant’s murder.

What we know:

D.C. police arrested 29-year-old Dion Phelps and charged him with first-degree murder.

The arrest follows an incident on March 16, 2023, when officers responded to the 1300 block of Morris Road Southeast for a report of an unconscious infant. Upon arrival, officers found 7-month-old King Phelps unresponsive.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death a homicide and determined that the infant died from blunt force trauma.

Inside her apartment, King's grandmother is grieving the loss of her grandson, with whom she shared a close bond.

READ MORE | DC man charged with 2023 murder of 7-month-old boy

A picture of the infant hangs on her kitchen wall alongside handwritten notes, including one reading, "Grandma misses you so much, words can not express how much I miss you."

She remembered that he liked to hear her voice when she sang to him before bed.

"Right now I'm feeling depressed, upset, and I am a grieving grandmother that is just so unbearably—I don't know how to express myself," she said.

When asked what she will miss most about him, she replied: "Everything. Everything. Everything, due to the fact that he was supposed to be here."

Dion Phelps remains in jail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, October 30.

The Source: Information in this article is from D.C. police and original FOX 5 DC reporting. 

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