Deadly stabbing inside DC jail prompts homicide investigation

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The Brief A man died after a stabbing in a D.C. jail, prompting a homicide investigation. The victim was identified as Malik Williams, 30, of Southeast. The stabbing occurred in the D.C. Central Detention Facility in the 1900 block of D Street, Southeast.



A deadly stabbing inside a Washington, D.C., jail is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What we know:

Officers were called to the D.C. Central Detention Facility in the 1900 block of D Street, Southeast, on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

Police arrived at the infirmary where they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The man was identified as Malik Williams, 30, of Southeast.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.