Man convicted in non-fatal Northern Virginia road rage shooting

The Brief A man was convicted of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a May road rage shooting. Milad Attai was driving a Toyota when he cut off Baffour Frimpong, who was riding an e-bike. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2027.



A 26-year-old man was found guilty of malicious wounding and use of a firearm after injuring a man in a road rage shooting, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Milad Attai, 26, was convicted Monday for the May 2026 shooting that injured Baffour Frimpong, 26.

According to court records, Frimpong of Centreville was riding his e-bike around West Ox Road on May 28 when he was cut off by a person driving a Toyota.

Attai, of Falls Church, got out of the vehicle and fired one gunshot into the air and two at Frimpong. Frimpong was shot in the diaphragm as he tried to flee, according to court records.

Attai was identified from footage captured on a nearby home surveillance camera. Court officials said bullet casings at the scene also matched the firearm that Attai was carrying when he was arrested.

"The defendant’s unprovoked shooting of Mr. Frimpong shows that he is clearly a danger to the community," said Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano. "The outcome my office has reached today ensures that he won’t be able to have a gun in the future and that he will face significant punishment for the harm he has caused."

What's next:

Court officials said Attai agreed to plead guilty to two felonies. As part of the agreement, a lifetime protective order will be entered for Frimpong.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2027. Attai faces up to 20 years for the malicious wounding charge and three years for the firearm offense, according to court officials.