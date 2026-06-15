A sunny and less humid Monday for the Washington, D.C. region, with afternoon highs near 80 degrees after a hot and humid weekend.

Morning temperatures in the low 70s will warm quickly, with most of the day spent in the around 80 degrees with a break from the heat and humidity. Lows tonight will fall into the 60s and even some 50s, continuing a brief stretch of cooler air.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be near 81 degrees with sunny skies. Warmer weather returns by midweek. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 80s and possibly low 90s on Wednesday, depending on sunshine. By Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach the mid‑90s with humidity surging again.

Scattered rain showers are possible Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday as heat and humidity build. Some showers may linger as the region approaches the weekend.

Conditions will improve by Saturday and Sunday, with highs returning to the mid‑80s and more comfortable weather expected.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Sunny Monday with highs near 80 degrees