A mostly sunny Monday morning with highs near 88 degrees and a chance of showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening hours.

What we know:

Monday starts mostly sunny across the Washington, D.C. region, with early morning temperatures in the low to mid‑70s. Highs will reach the upper 80s by the afternoon. Rising humidity will help fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms are possible after 4 p.m., with activity tapering off around 7 p.m. Overnight lows fall back into the 70s, with some mid‑60s in parts of the area.

DC weather: Sunny Monday with afternoon, evening showers and storms possible

By early Tuesday, a line of storms may develop during the morning, especially across western Maryland, northwestern Virginia and parts of West Virginia. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected by late morning. As cloud cover breaks, the atmosphere may rejuvenate itself, allowing a second wave of storms to strengthen. Severe weather potential increases Tuesday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms are possible, followed by lingering showers overnight.

Wednesday brings the potential for additional showers, though widespread severe weather is not expected.

Lower humidity Thursday into Friday with temperatures warming again heading into the weekend, with a few showers possible.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC weather: Sunny Monday with afternoon, evening showers and storms possible