West Virginia under state of emergency after catastrophic flooding, dozens rescued

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The Brief More than 7 inches of rain triggered life-threatening flooding in north-central West Virginia. Evacuations and dozens of water rescues were reported as roads and buildings flooded. A statewide emergency declaration is allowing crews and resources to be deployed where needed.



Catastrophic flooding left roads underwater, damaged homes and forced rescues across parts of West Virginia after severe storms dumped more than 7 inches of rain.

What we know:

Powerful storms moved across West Virginia on Tuesday, producing torrential rain, damaging winds, mudslides and rapidly rising water.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Lewis, Randolph and Upshur counties, using a rare Particularly Dangerous Situation designation reserved for extreme, life-threatening flooding.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties Tuesday night. State officials said the most significant impacts were reported in Lewis, Pleasants and Upshur counties.

"Many West Virginians are helping communities deal with flooding, property damage, and dangerous conditions tonight," said Gov. Morrisey. "State and local emergency officials are working to assist those affected, and this declaration ensures we can quickly deploy resources wherever help is needed. I urge every West Virginian to exercise an abundance of caution, stay off flooded roadways, monitor local forecasts, and follow the direction of emergency officials."

How much rain fell?

More than 7 inches of rain fell in parts of Upshur County over roughly six hours beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Sand Run near Buckhannon rose more than 8 feet in fewer than five hours and crested above 10.63 feet, breaking the previous record of 8.34 feet set in 1985.

Sand Run at Buckhannon, West Virginia. (FOX Weather)

Rescues and evacuations

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources conducted at least 33 water rescues Tuesday as first responders received hundreds of calls for help.

Buckhannon officials issued an immediate evacuation order early Wednesday for parts of the city because of rapidly worsening conditions. Authorities also responded to flooded homes and impassable roads across the region.

Morrisey said 100 members of the West Virginia National Guard would be sent to Lewis, Randolph and Upshur counties to support the response.

Roads and infrastructure damaged

Interstate 79 remained closed near Weston early Wednesday because of flooding.

Lewis County officials declared a local state of emergency after flooding damaged roads, bridges, culverts, utilities, public infrastructure and private property.

Were any deaths reported?

No deaths or serious injuries had been reported as of early Wednesday, according to FOX Weather.

What's next:

Flash flood warnings, flood warnings and other weather alerts remained in effect across parts of West Virginia Wednesday morning. Residents were urged to avoid flooded roads and follow evacuation orders and instructions from emergency officials.

The statewide emergency declaration will remain in effect for 30 days unless it is ended earlier. It allows state agencies to deploy personnel, equipment and other resources as conditions require.