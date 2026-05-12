The Brief A sunny, dry and mild Tuesday brings highs near 71 degrees. Rain chances return Wednesday with two rounds of showers and a slight thunderstorm risk. Thursday turns cooler and breezy before warmer, more humid weather arrives for the weekend.



A sunny, dry and mild Tuesday for the Washington, D.C. region, with highs near 71 degrees.

What we know:

The day starts chilly, with temperatures in the 40s and a few upper 30s in the area. Plenty of sunshine with some light winds that will make for a pleasant afternoon. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says it’s a good day for outdoor plans, with temperatures climbing into the low 70s by mid‑afternoon. Winds may turn a bit breezy overnight, but conditions will remain cool and dry.

Rain chances return Wednesday as clouds increase. The morning and early afternoon look mostly dry, but the evening commute could turn soggy on Wednesday. Grenda says to expect two rounds of showers tomorrow - one around 5 p.m. and another after sunset - with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. The severe weather threat appears to be limited.

Behind the system, Thursday turns cooler and breezy, with highs only in the mid‑60s. Temperatures rebound into the 70s Friday before a warm, more humid stretch arrives over the weekend. Highs could reach the 80s by Saturday and Sunday and the 90s by Monday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, mild Tuesday; showers return Wednesday